Augur (REP) Price Hits $11.33 on Exchanges

Augur (CURRENCY:REP) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. During the last week, Augur has traded up 10.4% against the US dollar. One Augur token can now be purchased for $11.33 or 0.00110844 BTC on popular exchanges including Liqui, DragonEX, Upbit and BitBay. Augur has a total market cap of $124.67 million and approximately $10.79 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003060 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009830 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.14 or 0.00216577 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $127.52 or 0.01247174 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000737 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000178 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.08 or 0.00098541 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00017364 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00020460 BTC.

Augur Token Profile

Augur was first traded on November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. Augur’s official Twitter account is @AugurProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Augur is /r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Augur is www.augur.net.

Buying and Selling Augur

Augur can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, IDEX, Cryptopia, GOPAX, BX Thailand, Mercatox, Kraken, Zebpay, ABCC, DragonEX, Poloniex, Gate.io, HitBTC, Gatecoin, CoinTiger, Koinex, BitBay, LATOKEN, Liqui, Ethfinex, Crex24, Bithumb, Binance, ChaoEX, Bittrex, Bitsane, Upbit, AirSwap, Bitbns and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Augur should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Augur using one of the exchanges listed above.

