Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Stock Price Up 13.9%

Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:AVDL) rose 13.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.53 and last traded at $2.46, approximately 197,954 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 210,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.16.

AVDL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Laidlaw raised shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $106.07 million, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.94.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.55 million for the quarter. Avadel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 135.48% and a negative return on equity of 608.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVDL. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $434,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 383.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 802,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 144,270 shares during the period. Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% during the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 1,524,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,406,000 after purchasing an additional 124,421 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 717,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 5,243 shares during the period. 51.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVDL)

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in the United States, France, and Ireland. The company primarily develops FT218, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of narcolepsy patients suffering from excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) and cataplexy. It also markets three sterile injectable drugs used in the hospital setting, including Akovaz that is indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension occurring in the setting of anesthesia; Bloxiverz, a cholinesterase inhibitor indicated for the reversal of the effects of non-depolarizing neuromuscular blocking agents after surgery; and Vazculep, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension.

