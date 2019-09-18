Avast (LON:AVST) Stock Price Up 1.3%

Avast PLC (LON:AVST) rose 1.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 388 ($5.07) and last traded at GBX 386 ($5.04), approximately 2,785,241 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 381 ($4.98).

AVST has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 390 ($5.10) price objective on shares of Avast in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective on shares of Avast in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Avast from GBX 340 ($4.44) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Avast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 376.20 ($4.92).

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 357.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 318.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.92.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Avast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.36%.

In other news, insider Warren Finegold sold 388,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 369 ($4.82), for a total value of £1,432,893.42 ($1,872,329.05). Also, insider Erwin Gunst sold 974,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 367 ($4.80), for a total transaction of £3,577,251.76 ($4,674,313.03). Insiders sold a total of 2,053,735 shares of company stock worth $720,653,620 over the last ninety days.

Avast Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital security products under the Avast, AVG, and CCleaner brands worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small and Medium Business (SMB). The company offers desktop security and mobile device protection products; value-added solutions for performance, privacy, and other tools; dynamic secure search solution, including browser toolbar; and big data and marketing analytics solutions, as well as security solutions designed for small businesses.

