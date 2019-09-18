Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) Shares Purchased by Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA boosted its position in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Amica Retiree Medical Trust acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. 88.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

AVY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. ValuEngine cut Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Avery Dennison from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Avery Dennison from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.33.

In other Avery Dennison news, VP Deon Stander sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.41, for a total value of $1,164,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,464,321.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony Anderson sold 2,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.54, for a total value of $246,261.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,813.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,490 shares of company stock valued at $8,886,301. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AVY traded down $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $113.99. 4,137 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 446,740. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.04. Avery Dennison Corp has a 12-month low of $82.89 and a 12-month high of $120.65. The firm has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $113.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.50.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.04. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 52.67% and a net margin of 3.44%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Corp will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.28%.

Avery Dennison Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.