Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) Shares Purchased by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 106.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,031,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 531,517 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned about 1.22% of Avery Dennison worth $119,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVY. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 14.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,871,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $216,442,000 after acquiring an additional 233,009 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 1.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,023,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,425,000 after acquiring an additional 15,323 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 1.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,014,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,608,000 after acquiring an additional 16,020 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 5.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 980,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,428,000 after acquiring an additional 48,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 88.9% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 899,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,628,000 after acquiring an additional 423,328 shares during the last quarter. 88.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Georges Gravanis sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total transaction of $292,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,593,892.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Anthony Anderson sold 2,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.54, for a total value of $246,261.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,813.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,490 shares of company stock valued at $8,886,301. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

AVY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. UBS Group cut their target price on Avery Dennison from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Avery Dennison from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.33.

Shares of AVY traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $113.80. 4,532 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 446,740. Avery Dennison Corp has a 52-week low of $82.89 and a 52-week high of $120.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.50. The firm has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.04. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 52.67% and a net margin of 3.44%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Corp will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.28%.

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

