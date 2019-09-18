Avidbank (OTCMKTS:AVBH) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Avidbank Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVBH)’s stock price rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.33 and last traded at $23.32, approximately 1,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 296% from the average daily volume of 278 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.27.

The stock has a market cap of $137.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.42 and its 200-day moving average is $23.68.

Avidbank (OTCMKTS:AVBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.05 million during the quarter. Avidbank had a net margin of 24.67% and a return on equity of 12.24%.

Avidbank

Avidbank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Avidbank that provides financial products and services to small and middle-market businesses, professionals, and individuals in the San Mateo, San Francisco, and Santa Clara counties. The company offers business and personal deposit products, such as checking account, money market account, saving account, and certificates of deposit.

