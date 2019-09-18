Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.33.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Avis Budget Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded Avis Budget Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Northcoast Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $32.00 target price on Avis Budget Group and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CAR traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.50. The stock had a trading volume of 789,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,368,949. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 2.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.72. Avis Budget Group has a 1 year low of $21.63 and a 1 year high of $37.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.72.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Avis Budget Group had a return on equity of 75.35% and a net margin of 2.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Avis Budget Group will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Avis Budget Group during the second quarter worth approximately $444,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Avis Budget Group during the second quarter worth approximately $560,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Avis Budget Group during the second quarter worth approximately $8,772,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Avis Budget Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 128,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,525,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Avis Budget Group by 30.8% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 378,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,305,000 after buying an additional 89,214 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers worldwide. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system with approximately 5,500 locations that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget brand, a vehicle rental and other mobility solutions primarily focuses on the value-conscious segments of the industry; the Zipcar brand, a membership-based car sharing network; and the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 18,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 640 dealer-operated and 430 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States.

Read More: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.