AVITA MED LTD/S (OTCMKTS:AVMXY) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

AVITA MED LTD/S (OTCMKTS:AVMXY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Lake Street Capital raised their price target on the stock from $8.00 to $10.00. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. AVITA MED LTD/S traded as high as $7.94 and last traded at $7.90, with a volume of 148732 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.28.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.32.

About AVITA MED LTD/S (OTCMKTS:AVMXY)

Avita Medical Limited operates as a regenerative medicine company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. It offers regenerative products for the treatment of burns, chronic wounds, and aesthetics indications. The company's patented and proprietary collection and application technology provides treatment solutions derived from a patient's own skin.

