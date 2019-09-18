Aytu Bioscience (NASDAQ:AYTU) Price Target Increased to $4.75 by Analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

Aytu Bioscience (NASDAQ:AYTU) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $4.00 to $4.75 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH’s price objective points to a potential upside of 234.51% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aytu Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Northland Securities set a $10.00 target price on shares of Aytu Bioscience and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Aytu Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

NASDAQ AYTU traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.42. 19,325 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,291. Aytu Bioscience has a one year low of $0.68 and a one year high of $4.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.70. The stock has a market cap of $24.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 4.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.76.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AYTU. Searle & CO. increased its stake in Aytu Bioscience by 1,241.6% in the second quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 201,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 186,247 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Aytu Bioscience in the second quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Aytu Bioscience in the second quarter valued at $36,000. 19.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aytu BioScience, Inc, a specialty healthcare company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of hypogonadism (low testosterone), insomnia, and male infertility in the United States and internationally. The company markets Natesto, a nasal gel for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and ZolpiMist, an oral spray for the treatment of insomnia.

