Bancolombia SA Announces — Dividend of $0.32 (NYSE:CIB)

Bancolombia SA (NYSE:CIB) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, September 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.3248 per share by the bank on Friday, October 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th.

Bancolombia has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Bancolombia has a payout ratio of 34.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Bancolombia to earn $4.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.26 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.4%.

Shares of NYSE:CIB traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,516. Bancolombia has a fifty-two week low of $35.52 and a fifty-two week high of $55.40. The company has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.17.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.16. Bancolombia had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Bancolombia will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CIB. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bancolombia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. ValuEngine lowered Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Bancolombia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bancolombia from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

Bancolombia Company Profile

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. The company operates in nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, Off Shore, and All Other.

