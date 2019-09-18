Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) Hits New 12-Month High at $10.34

Barings BDC Inc (NYSE:BBDC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.34 and last traded at $10.24, with a volume of 52413 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.11.

Several research firms have issued reports on BBDC. ValuEngine downgraded Barings BDC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Barings BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.15.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). Barings BDC had a negative return on equity of 1.28% and a negative net margin of 152.61%. The business had revenue of $19.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.89 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Barings BDC Inc will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This is an increase from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

In other Barings BDC news, Director John Switzer acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.88 per share, for a total transaction of $29,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBDC. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Barings BDC by 32.9% during the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Barings BDC during the second quarter valued at about $99,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Barings BDC during the second quarter valued at about $136,000. Strategic Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Barings BDC during the second quarter valued at about $192,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD purchased a new stake in Barings BDC during the first quarter valued at about $439,000. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

About Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC)

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE:BBDC) is a business development company specializing in private equity and mezzanine investments. It focuses on leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, ESOPs, change of control transactions, acquisition financings, growth financing, and recapitalizations in lower middle market, mature, and later stage companies.

