Bayer (ETR:BAYN) Trading Down 1%

Bayer AG (ETR:BAYN)’s stock price dropped 1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €66.18 ($76.95) and last traded at €66.20 ($76.98), approximately 1,879,907 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at €66.85 ($77.73).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.40, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €64.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is €60.92.

About Bayer (ETR:BAYN)

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

