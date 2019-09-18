Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 34,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,755,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ICSH. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 37.1% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 225,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,353,000 after purchasing an additional 61,007 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 206.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 592,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,841,000 after acquiring an additional 399,075 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $341,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 1,332.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 6,931 shares during the period.

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF stock remained flat at $$50.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,334 shares. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.30. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.98 and a 12-month high of $50.54.

