Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 28.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,269 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $49,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $57,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $167.99. The stock had a trading volume of 216,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,889. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $124.85 and a 1-year high of $170.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $165.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.66.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a $0.3854 dividend. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

