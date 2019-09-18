Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 20.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,785 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,529 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for 1.2% of Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $3,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 59,204,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,899,860,000 after buying an additional 3,759,866 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 54,767,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,783,000 after purchasing an additional 4,672,220 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 35.7% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 53,362,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,770,000 after purchasing an additional 14,035,515 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,496,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,633,000 after purchasing an additional 437,144 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 11.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,770,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,527,000 after purchasing an additional 995,564 shares during the period.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHF traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.00. 15,207 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,168,227. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.47. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $27.33 and a 12-month high of $34.06.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Story: What does EPS mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.