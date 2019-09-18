Berkeley Energia (ASX:BKY) Shares Down 9.3%

Berkeley Energia Ltd (ASX:BKY)’s stock price traded down 9.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as A$0.25 ($0.17) and last traded at A$0.25 ($0.17), 64,642 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 29% from the average session volume of 90,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.27 ($0.19).

The business’s 50 day moving average price is A$0.28 and its 200-day moving average price is A$0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.55, a current ratio of 6.04 and a quick ratio of 6.04. The company has a market cap of $63.33 million and a P/E ratio of 0.92.

In other Berkeley Energia news, insider Paul Atherley 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th.

Berkeley Energia Company Profile (ASX:BKY)

Berkeley Energia Limited engages in the exploration and development of uranium mine in Spain. It is developing the Salamanca project located in western Spain. The company was formerly known as Berkeley Energy Limited and changed its name to Berkeley Energia Limited in November 2015. Berkeley Energia Limited is based in London, the United Kingdom.

