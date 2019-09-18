Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $15.33

Bio-Path Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BPTH)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.33 and traded as high as $11.97. Bio-Path shares last traded at $11.72, with a volume of 661 shares changing hands.

BPTH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Bio-Path in a research note on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Bio-Path from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Get Bio-Path alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 18.01 and a current ratio of 18.01.

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.27). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bio-Path Holdings Inc will post -3.2 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BPTH. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Path by 19,858.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 19,858 shares during the period. Gainplan LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Path in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Path by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 6,978 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Path by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,601 shares during the period. 9.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bio-Path Company Profile (NASDAQ:BPTH)

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

Featured Story: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Path Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Path and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.