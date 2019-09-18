biOasis Technologies (CVE:BTI) Shares Down 3.6%

Shares of biOasis Technologies Inc (CVE:BTI) were down 3.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.27, approximately 5,500 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 24,901 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.30. The firm has a market cap of $17.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.82.

Get biOasis Technologies alerts:

biOasis Technologies (CVE:BTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.19 million for the quarter.

biOasis Technologies Company Profile (CVE:BTI)

Bioasis Technologies Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of products for the diagnosis and treatment of neurological diseases and disorders. The company's lead program is xB3-001, an xB3 peptide vector-trastuzumab fusion. It is developing xB3, a proprietary platform technology for the delivery of therapeutics and imaging agents across the blood-brain barrier (BBB); and the treatment of central nervous system disorders in the areas of high unmet medical needs, including brain cancers, and metabolic and neurodegenerative diseases.

Further Reading: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for biOasis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for biOasis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.