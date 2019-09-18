BitBay (BAY) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.62 Million

BitBay (CURRENCY:BAY) traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. During the last seven days, BitBay has traded 77.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. BitBay has a total market capitalization of $3.62 million and approximately $51.00 worth of BitBay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitBay coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu and Bittrex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00022162 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000705 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0972 or 0.00000951 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000173 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004284 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

BitBay Coin Profile

BitBay is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on November 7th, 2014. BitBay’s total supply is 1,012,146,906 coins. BitBay’s official Twitter account is @BitBayMarket and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitBay is /r/BitBay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitBay’s official website is bitbay.market.

BitBay Coin Trading

BitBay can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitBay using one of the exchanges listed above.

