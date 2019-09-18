Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) Market Capitalization Reaches $341,566.00

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 18th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Incognito has traded 14.4% lower against the dollar. One Bitcoin Incognito coin can currently be bought for about $0.0310 or 0.00000303 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Graviex, Crex24 and Escodex. Bitcoin Incognito has a total market cap of $341,566.00 and $16,967.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Solaris (XLR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002306 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded up 50.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito Coin Profile

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 9th, 2018. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 11,021,482 coins. Bitcoin Incognito’s official website is bitcoinincognito.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Incognito Coin Trading

Bitcoin Incognito can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex, Crex24, Trade Satoshi, Graviex and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Incognito directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Incognito should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Incognito using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

