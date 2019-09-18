Bitcoin Interest (BCI) Price Hits $0.0565 on Exchanges

Bitcoin Interest (CURRENCY:BCI) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. Bitcoin Interest has a total market capitalization of $1.04 million and $468.00 worth of Bitcoin Interest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitcoin Interest has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Interest coin can now be bought for about $0.0565 or 0.00000553 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Exrates, Trade Satoshi and HitBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.90 or 0.00517287 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.76 or 0.00105203 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00041406 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002592 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002126 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000459 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000557 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest Coin Profile

Bitcoin Interest (CRYPTO:BCI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. Bitcoin Interest’s total supply is 18,326,892 coins. Bitcoin Interest’s official Twitter account is @btcinterest. Bitcoin Interest’s official website is bitcoininterest.io.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Interest

Bitcoin Interest can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, HitBTC, Stocks.Exchange, Exrates and Bitfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Interest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Interest should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Interest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

