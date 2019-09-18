BK CHINA LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:BACHY) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $9.70

BK CHINA LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:BACHY)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.70 and traded as low as $9.92. BK CHINA LTD/ADR shares last traded at $9.96, with a volume of 13,774 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.69 and its 200-day moving average is $10.72.

BK CHINA LTD/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BACHY)

Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and related financial services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates in six segments: Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Operations, Investment Banking, Insurance, and Other Operations.

Read More: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for BK CHINA LTD/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BK CHINA LTD/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.