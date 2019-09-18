Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) Trading 5.2% Higher

Black Stone Minerals LP (NYSE:BSM) shares traded up 5.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.60 and last traded at $15.49, 274,534 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 48% from the average session volume of 185,128 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.72.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Citigroup set a $16.00 target price on shares of Black Stone Minerals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. TheStreet lowered Black Stone Minerals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Stone Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.20.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $163.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.18 million. Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 27.81% and a net margin of 41.52%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals LP will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.97%. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.07%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Black Stone Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. Sprott Inc. increased its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 14,197 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Black Stone Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth $310,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Black Stone Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth $329,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.04% of the company’s stock.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile (NYSE:BSM)

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests in the United States. The company owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.9 million acres, and overriding royalty interests in 2.1 million acres located in 41 states and 64 onshore basins in the continental United States.

