Blocknet (BLOCK) Price Hits $1.09 on Exchanges

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 18th. During the last week, Blocknet has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar. One Blocknet coin can now be bought for $1.09 or 0.00010677 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Upbit, CryptoBridge and Bittrex. Blocknet has a total market cap of $6.66 million and $3,658.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Blocknet alerts:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded 40.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 37.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Blocknet Profile

BLOCK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on October 20th, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 6,124,663 coins. Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Blocknet’s official website is blocknet.co.

Buying and Selling Blocknet

Blocknet can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Upbit, Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blocknet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blocknet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Blocknet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blocknet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.