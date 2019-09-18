Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) Trading Down 10.2%

Blue Apron Holdings Inc (NYSE:APRN)’s stock price traded down 10.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.01 and last traded at $9.26, 841,790 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 54% from the average session volume of 547,835 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.31.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Blue Apron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Blue Apron from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.51.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.77 and its 200 day moving average is $4.12. The company has a market capitalization of $134.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.49. Blue Apron had a negative net margin of 12.79% and a negative return on equity of 57.90%. The company had revenue of $119.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. Blue Apron’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Blue Apron Holdings Inc will post -4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Linda F. Kozlowski sold 4,674 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.14, for a total transaction of $33,372.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 8,409 shares of company stock worth $60,040 over the last three months. 40.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APRN. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Apron during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Apron during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Blue Apron by 126.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 99,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 55,617 shares during the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blue Apron by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 337,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 164,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Apron during the 1st quarter valued at about $349,000. 12.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blue Apron Company Profile (NYSE:APRN)

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes, and fresh and seasonal ingredients. It also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce marketplace that provides cooking tools, utensils, and pantry items. In addition, the company offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals; and supplies poultry, beef, and lamb.

