B&M EURO VALUE/ADR (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Shares Up 0.2%

B&M EURO VALUE/ADR (OTCMKTS:BMRRY)’s stock price shot up 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.79 and last traded at $18.79, 1,000 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 46% from the average session volume of 1,847 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.75.

Several brokerages recently commented on BMRRY. ValuEngine cut shares of B&M EURO VALUE/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of B&M EURO VALUE/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th.

Get B&M EURO VALUE/ADR alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.51.

About B&M EURO VALUE/ADR (OTCMKTS:BMRRY)

B&M European Value Retail SA operates as a general merchandise value retailer in the United Kingdom and Germany. As of March 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 576 stores under the B&M brand in the United Kingdom; and 265 stores under the Heron Foods brand, as well as 86 stores under the Jawoll brand in Germany.

See Also: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for B&M EURO VALUE/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&M EURO VALUE/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.