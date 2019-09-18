BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) Lowered to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush downgraded shares of BMC Stock from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 8th. SunTrust Banks set a $25.00 price target on shares of BMC Stock and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of BMC Stock from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. B. Riley upgraded shares of BMC Stock from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BMC Stock from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.08.

BMCH stock opened at $25.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. BMC Stock has a 12 month low of $14.66 and a 12 month high of $26.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.38.

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $946.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $934.39 million. BMC Stock had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 14.38%. BMC Stock’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BMC Stock will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Carl R. Vertuca, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of BMC Stock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $251,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,252.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carl R. Vertuca, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of BMC Stock stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $470,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,096 shares of company stock valued at $1,932,771 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in BMC Stock in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its holdings in BMC Stock by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 6,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BMC Stock in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in BMC Stock in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in BMC Stock by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc distributes lumber and building materials to new construction, and repair and remodeling contractors in the United States. Its products comprise structural components, such as floor and roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, including dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing under the Ready-Frame brand; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trims, custom millworks, moldings, stairs and stair parts, and cabinetry and other products.

