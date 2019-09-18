BMO Elkhorn DWA MLP Select Index ETN (NYSEARCA:BMLP) Trading Up 5.4%

BMO Elkhorn DWA MLP Select Index ETN (NYSEARCA:BMLP)’s share price was up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $49.95 and last traded at $49.91, approximately 500 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 1,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.34.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.58 and its 200-day moving average is $48.10.

Read More: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for BMO Elkhorn DWA MLP Select Index ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Elkhorn DWA MLP Select Index ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.