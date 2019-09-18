BOLT Price Tops $0.0106 (BOLT)

BOLT (CURRENCY:BOLT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 18th. One BOLT token can now be purchased for $0.0106 or 0.00000104 BTC on major exchanges including BitMax and Switcheo Network. BOLT has a market cap of $4.39 million and approximately $1.12 million worth of BOLT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BOLT has traded up 81% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003138 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009853 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.27 or 0.00218203 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.19 or 0.01265759 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 39.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000817 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000179 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.10 or 0.00098921 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00016751 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00020559 BTC.

BOLT Token Profile

BOLT's total supply is 995,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 412,600,355 tokens. BOLT's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BOLT is medium.com/bolt-global. The official website for BOLT is www.bolt-token.global.

Buying and Selling BOLT

BOLT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax and Switcheo Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOLT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOLT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOLT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

