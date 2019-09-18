Bonpay Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $9,353.00 (BON)

Bonpay (CURRENCY:BON) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 18th. One Bonpay token can now be purchased for $0.0094 or 0.00000092 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, C-CEX, CoinExchange and Mercatox. Bonpay has a total market capitalization of $106,177.00 and $9,353.00 worth of Bonpay was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bonpay has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003138 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009853 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.27 or 0.00218203 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $129.19 or 0.01265759 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 39.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000817 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000179 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.10 or 0.00098921 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00016751 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00020559 BTC.

Bonpay Token Profile

Bonpay launched on October 1st, 2017. Bonpay’s total supply is 21,745,688 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,290,301 tokens. Bonpay’s official message board is medium.com/@bonpay. Bonpay’s official website is bonpay.com. The Reddit community for Bonpay is /r/Bonpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bonpay’s official Twitter account is @Bonpay_com and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bonpay

Bonpay can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange, Mercatox and C-CEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bonpay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bonpay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bonpay using one of the exchanges listed above.

