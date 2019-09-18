Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Holdings Raised by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 216 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $3,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in Booking in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Booking during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Booking by 833.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 28 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Booking by 480.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Booking by 172.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

BKNG traded down $16.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2,061.41. 4,655 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,393. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,606.27 and a 1-year high of $2,081.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,937.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,837.76. The stock has a market cap of $87.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $23.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $22.80 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Booking had a net margin of 28.19% and a return on equity of 56.70%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $20.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 102.15 EPS for the current year.

BKNG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,153.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Cleveland Research assumed coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $1,930.00 to $2,125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $1,800.00 to $1,745.02 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $2,140.00 price objective (up previously from $2,080.00) on shares of Booking in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Booking has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,073.17.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

