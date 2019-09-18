Boston Partners Cuts Stock Holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG)

Boston Partners decreased its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,573,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 725,471 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $103,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,157,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.4% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 192,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,348,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,006,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,197,415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411,346 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 54.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 718,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,234,000 after purchasing an additional 253,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 34.7% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 29,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 7,599 shares during the last quarter. 98.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director H John Greeniaus sold 44,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total transaction of $1,021,995.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Isor Roth sold 431,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total value of $9,961,189.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE IPG traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.32. 60,290 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,962,762. Interpublic Group of Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $19.56 and a 52-week high of $25.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.81 and a 200-day moving average of $21.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.12.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Interpublic Group of Companies Inc will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

IPG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Interpublic Group of Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. ValuEngine cut Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Interpublic Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Bank of America raised Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.71.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

