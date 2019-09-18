Boston Partners Grows Stock Holdings in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA)

Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,285,276 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 92,244 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 0.80% of Davita worth $72,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Davita by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,594,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,876,000 after acquiring an additional 98,538 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in Davita by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Davita by 264.7% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. State Treasurer State of Michigan increased its position in shares of Davita by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 36,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Davita by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 154,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,402,000 after purchasing an additional 13,561 shares during the period. 90.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DVA. UBS Group lowered their price target on Davita from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Davita from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Davita from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. William Blair cut shares of Davita from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Davita from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.31.

Shares of DVA stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.14. 41,469 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,231,182. The company has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.53 and its 200 day moving average is $54.47. Davita Inc has a 1 year low of $43.40 and a 1 year high of $79.11.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. Davita had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 14.67%. Davita’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Davita Inc will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

