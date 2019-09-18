Boston Partners Has $138.60 Million Holdings in Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX)

Boston Partners lessened its stake in Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) by 24.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,914,266 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,238,760 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Xerox were worth $138,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Xerox by 751.0% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 834 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Xerox during the second quarter worth about $32,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Xerox by 57.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 982 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xerox by 422.1% during the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam bought a new stake in shares of Xerox during the second quarter worth about $143,000. 84.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on XRX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 9th. ValuEngine cut Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

In related news, EVP Herve Tessler sold 32,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.22, for a total value of $1,005,284.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,804 shares in the company, valued at $368,520.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

XRX stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.33. The company had a trading volume of 26,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,824,485. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.51 and a 200-day moving average of $32.36. Xerox Corp has a one year low of $18.58 and a one year high of $36.58. The stock has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. Xerox had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 5.76%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Xerox Corp will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Xerox’s payout ratio is presently 28.90%.

Xerox Company Profile

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers intelligent workplace services, including managed print services; digitization services; and digital solutions, such as workflow automation, personalization and communication software, and content management.

