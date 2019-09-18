Boston Partners Lowers Stock Holdings in Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW)

Boston Partners lowered its holdings in Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) by 26.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 967,531 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 352,424 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 2.26% of Curtiss-Wright worth $122,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1.0% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,910 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1.3% during the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 7,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 14.0% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 815 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 0.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,401 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 0.6% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,517 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 77.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.80.

In related news, CEO David Charles Adams sold 7,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total value of $913,796.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director S Marce Fuller sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.90, for a total value of $122,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,256,283.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,047 shares of company stock valued at $4,033,042. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CW traded down $2.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $130.86. 49,303 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,561. Curtiss-Wright Corp. has a 52-week low of $95.23 and a 52-week high of $141.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $123.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.15.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aerospace company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $639.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.66 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 11.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Corp. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.68%.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

