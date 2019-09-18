Boxwood Merger Corp. Units (OTCMKTS:BWMCU) Stock Holdings Decreased by Cowen Inc.

Cowen Inc. reduced its position in Boxwood Merger Corp. Units (OTCMKTS:BWMCU) by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,444 shares during the period. Cowen Inc.’s holdings in Boxwood Merger Corp. Units were worth $192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Boxwood Merger Corp. Units during the first quarter worth approximately $6,042,000.

Shares of BWMCU stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.29. Boxwood Merger Corp. Units has a 52 week low of $9.35 and a 52 week high of $11.24.

About Boxwood Merger Corp. Units

Boxwood Merger Corp. operates as a blank check company that focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, recapitalization, and business combination with various businesses. Boxwood Merger Corp. was formerly known as M Acquisition Company III Corporation and changed its name to Boxwood Merger Corp.

