Bridge Protocol (BRDG) Price Hits $0.0004

Bridge Protocol (CURRENCY:BRDG) traded up 10.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 18th. One Bridge Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bridge Protocol has a market cap of $99,668.00 and approximately $12.00 worth of Bridge Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bridge Protocol has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bridge Protocol Token Profile

BRDG is a token. Bridge Protocol’s total supply is 450,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 224,088,259 tokens. Bridge Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@bridgeprotocol. The official website for Bridge Protocol is www.bridgeprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Bridge Protocol is /r/iambridgeprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bridge Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BridgeProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bridge Protocol Token Trading

Bridge Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bridge Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bridge Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bridge Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

