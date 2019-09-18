Brigade Capital Management LP Boosts Holdings in Forterra Inc (NASDAQ:FRTA)

Brigade Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Forterra Inc (NASDAQ:FRTA) by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,743,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 537,000 shares during the quarter. Forterra makes up 0.7% of Brigade Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Brigade Capital Management LP’s holdings in Forterra were worth $13,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FRTA. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Forterra by 29.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,439 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 3,766 shares during the last quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forterra in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forterra in the second quarter valued at about $137,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Forterra by 225.8% in the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 101,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Forterra by 1.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 113,338 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. 96.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Karl Watson purchased 65,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.94 per share, for a total transaction of $452,488.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,200 shares in the company, valued at $452,488. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vikrant Bhatia purchased 17,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.56 per share, with a total value of $112,668.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,783.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 110,840 shares of company stock valued at $745,778. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FRTA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Forterra from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Forterra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Forterra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Forterra from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $4.25 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.17.

Forterra stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.57. 11,654 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,595. Forterra Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.25 and a fifty-two week high of $8.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $479.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.25 and a beta of 2.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.94.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Forterra had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a negative return on equity of 31.23%. The firm had revenue of $410.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.54 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Forterra’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Forterra Inc will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. It offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.

