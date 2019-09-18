Brigade Capital Management LP Trims Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Brigade Capital Management LP trimmed its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 94.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 310,500 shares during the period. Brigade Capital Management LP’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 3.1% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,364 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 5.2% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,817 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 5.4% during the second quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,687 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.9% during the second quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 31,055 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 130.7% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 489 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LNG traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.43. 164,966 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,786,142. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.09 and a 52 week high of $71.03.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The energy company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

LNG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target (up previously from $78.00) on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.38.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. It also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

