Brokerages Anticipate BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) to Post $0.75 Earnings Per Share

Shares of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus price target of $90.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.75 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given BioSpecifics Technologies an industry rank of 63 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

BSTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up previously from $85.00) on shares of BioSpecifics Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine cut BioSpecifics Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut BioSpecifics Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised BioSpecifics Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

BSTC traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,201. BioSpecifics Technologies has a twelve month low of $52.03 and a twelve month high of $73.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $427.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 1.17.

BioSpecifics Technologies (NASDAQ:BSTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $8.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 million. BioSpecifics Technologies had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 63.06%. Equities research analysts forecast that BioSpecifics Technologies will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Toby Wegman sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total value of $60,753.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,384.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advantage Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies by 94.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in BioSpecifics Technologies by 5.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 10,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc raised its holdings in BioSpecifics Technologies by 3.5% during the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 16,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in BioSpecifics Technologies by 14.5% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.16% of the company’s stock.

About BioSpecifics Technologies

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum for various indications in the United States and internationally. The company offers injectable collagenase for the treatment of Dupuytren's contracture and Peyronie's disease under the XIAFLEX or Xiapex brands.

