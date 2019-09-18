Brokerages Anticipate Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt Inc (NASDAQ:CSSE) to Announce $0.05 EPS

Shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt Inc (NASDAQ:CSSE) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the four analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus target price of $19.90 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.05 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt an industry rank of 223 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research analysts recently commented on CSSE shares. Northland Securities set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt in a report on Tuesday, July 30th.

Shares of CSSE traded up $0.39 on Friday, hitting $9.75. 895 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,574. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.73. The company has a market capitalization of $40.63 million, a PE ratio of -60.94 and a beta of 1.23. Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt has a one year low of $6.75 and a one year high of $13.11.

Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt (NASDAQ:CSSE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.09). Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt had a negative net margin of 20.39% and a negative return on equity of 3.84%. The company had revenue of $12.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.96 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt news, major shareholder Mvm Funds Llc bought 35,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.28 per share, with a total value of $327,472.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 72.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt during the second quarter worth $79,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt during the second quarter worth $86,000. Falcon Point Capital LLC bought a new stake in Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt in the second quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt by 14,661.1% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 15,834 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

About Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc, a media company, produces, distributes, and licenses video content in the United States and internationally. It distributes and exhibits video-on-demand (VOD) content directly to consumers through digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles, and the Web through its owned and operated advertiser-supported VOD (AVOD) networks, including Popcornflix and Truli; distributes its and third-party owned content to end users in various digital platforms through its owned and operated subscription-based VOD (SVOD) network Pivotshare; and operates a series of direct-to consumer advertising supported channels.

