Brokerages Anticipate HighPoint Resources Corp (NYSE:HPR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $126.53 Million

Equities analysts forecast that HighPoint Resources Corp (NYSE:HPR) will announce $126.53 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for HighPoint Resources’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $119.00 million and the highest is $135.90 million. HighPoint Resources reported sales of $131.13 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HighPoint Resources will report full year sales of $478.34 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $457.00 million to $502.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $576.96 million, with estimates ranging from $542.00 million to $638.61 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover HighPoint Resources.

HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). HighPoint Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.00% and a net margin of 20.14%. The business had revenue of $107.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. HighPoint Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HPR. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded HighPoint Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HighPoint Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised HighPoint Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. HighPoint Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.15.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of HighPoint Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of HighPoint Resources by 133.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 10,872 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in shares of HighPoint Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of HighPoint Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HighPoint Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. 96.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HPR remained flat at $$1.75 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 2,202,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,357,558. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. HighPoint Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.91 and a fifty-two week high of $5.55. The company has a market capitalization of $297.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.33 and a beta of 3.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.91.

About HighPoint Resources

HighPoint Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Denver Julesburg Basin in Colorado's eastern plains and parts of southeastern Wyoming.

