Brokerages Anticipate i3 Verticals Inc (NASDAQ:IIIV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $38.19 Million

Equities analysts predict that i3 Verticals Inc (NASDAQ:IIIV) will post $38.19 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for i3 Verticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $37.97 million and the highest is $38.56 million. i3 Verticals reported sales of $84.05 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 54.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that i3 Verticals will report full year sales of $135.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $135.00 million to $135.59 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $152.89 million, with estimates ranging from $150.00 million to $154.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover i3 Verticals.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $36.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.02 million. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 14.53% and a negative net margin of 0.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on i3 Verticals from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. BTIG Research set a $31.00 price objective on i3 Verticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Bank of America assumed coverage on i3 Verticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised i3 Verticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised i3 Verticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. i3 Verticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

In other news, Director David K. Morgan acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.35 per share, for a total transaction of $42,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 56.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in i3 Verticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $609,000. Nicholas Company Inc. raised its holdings in i3 Verticals by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 297,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,763,000 after acquiring an additional 20,160 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in i3 Verticals by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 68,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in i3 Verticals by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 278,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,189,000 after acquiring an additional 104,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new position in i3 Verticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $279,000. Institutional investors own 44.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IIIV traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $20.60. 242,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,482. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.61. i3 Verticals has a 12 month low of $17.14 and a 12 month high of $31.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $559.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.80, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. The company offers payment processing services, including merchant onboarding, risk and underwriting, authorization, settlement, chargeback processing, and other merchant support.

