Brokerages Expect CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $254.35 Million

Posted by on Sep 18th, 2019

Equities research analysts expect CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) to report $254.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for CIRCOR International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $259.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $249.60 million. CIRCOR International reported sales of $297.51 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CIRCOR International will report full year sales of $1.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.07 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CIRCOR International.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). CIRCOR International had a negative net margin of 4.81% and a positive return on equity of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $269.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised CIRCOR International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Sidoti raised CIRCOR International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised CIRCOR International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on CIRCOR International from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CIRCOR International in a research report on Monday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.75.

Shares of CIR traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,573. CIRCOR International has a one year low of $19.73 and a one year high of $48.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $736.48 million, a PE ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.45.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in CIRCOR International in the second quarter worth $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in CIRCOR International by 248.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in CIRCOR International in the second quarter worth $192,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in CIRCOR International in the first quarter worth $242,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in CIRCOR International by 64.0% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares during the period.

CIRCOR International Company Profile

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets engineered products and sub-systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy, Aerospace and Defense, and Industrial. The Energy segment offers a range of flow control solutions and services, including valves, such as engineered trunion and floating ball valves; gate, globe, and check valves; and butterfly valves, as well as delayed coking unheading devices and fluid catalytic converter and isolation valves.

