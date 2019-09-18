Brokerages Expect GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd – (NYSE:GHG) to Post $0.21 Earnings Per Share

Shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd – (NYSE:GHG) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus price target of $16.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.21 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given GreenTree Hospitality Group an industry rank of 228 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

GHG has been the subject of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $16.40 to $14.50 in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GHG. Dalton Investments LLC increased its position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 316.6% during the first quarter. Dalton Investments LLC now owns 616,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,532,000 after purchasing an additional 468,829 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 2,388.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 201,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 193,466 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group during the first quarter worth approximately $739,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 1.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,088,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,154,000 after purchasing an additional 38,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 28.2% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 91,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group stock traded up $0.31 on Wednesday, reaching $11.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,836. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.59. GreenTree Hospitality Group has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $15.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.56.

GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 16th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). GreenTree Hospitality Group had a net margin of 46.29% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The business had revenue of $40.05 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that GreenTree Hospitality Group will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About GreenTree Hospitality Group

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, leases, franchises, and manages hotels in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the various brands, including GreenTree Eastern, as well as Gme, Gya, and VX; GreenTree Inns and GreenTree Alliance; and Vatica and Shell.

