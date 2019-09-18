Brokerages Set ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) Target Price at $10.08

Shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.08.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $9.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLY. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 6.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,703,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,549,000 after buying an additional 100,503 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 8.4% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 654,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,978,000 after purchasing an additional 50,700 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 33.1% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 55,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 13,849 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD boosted its holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 15.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 116,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 15,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the first quarter worth $108,000. Institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.73. 246,848 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,738,715. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a 52-week low of $8.07 and a 52-week high of $10.51. The firm has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.41.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $177.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.00 million. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a positive return on equity of 12.04% and a negative net margin of 155.89%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.45%. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

