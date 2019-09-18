Brokerages Set G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Target Price at $33.40

Shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.40.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GIII. B. Riley cut their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. BidaskClub downgraded G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. KeyCorp cut their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded G-III Apparel Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th.

In other G-III Apparel Group news, CEO Morris Goldfarb bought 40,000 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,058,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,250,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,040,285.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIII. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,248 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC increased its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 9.9% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 4,276 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 5.5% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 7,931 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 13,473 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 5.5% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,960 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter.

GIII traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.46. The stock had a trading volume of 9,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,040. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. G-III Apparel Group has a 1-year low of $18.18 and a 1-year high of $48.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.94.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The textile maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $643.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.16 million. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 4.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

