Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Buys 188,532 Shares of Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,685,687 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 188,532 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. owned 0.81% of Western Midstream Partners worth $113,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WES. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Western Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth $2,024,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Western Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth $4,285,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Western Midstream Partners by 95.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,468,071 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $106,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,783 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc increased its position in Western Midstream Partners by 9.0% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 96,013 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Western Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth $1,745,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WES stock traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $26.73. The stock had a trading volume of 25,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044,682. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.49. The company has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.42. Western Midstream Partners LP has a one year low of $21.92 and a one year high of $35.75.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $685.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.39 million. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The business’s revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Western Midstream Partners LP will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WES. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price target (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.29.

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, stabilizing, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil primarily in the United States. It is also involved in the gathering and disposing of produced water; and buying and selling of natural gas.

