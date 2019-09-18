Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 317,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,610 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $65,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.7% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 26,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,460,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.2% in the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 58.1% in the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 4,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 66.2% in the second quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 4,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 20.7% in the second quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 8,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE stock traded up $1.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $223.52. 65,525 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,253,137. The company has a market capitalization of $106.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $217.54 and its 200 day moving average is $202.81. NextEra Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $164.25 and a 1 year high of $225.96.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 10.46%. NextEra Energy’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy Inc will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 28th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 64.94%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NEE shares. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $205.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $240.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a $233.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $231.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.77.

In related news, Director Sherry S. Barrat sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.57, for a total transaction of $1,027,279.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 4,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total transaction of $1,109,707.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,339,836.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,853 shares of company stock worth $21,215,994 over the last 90 days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

