Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Has $87.27 Million Stock Position in SemGroup Corp (NYSE:SEMG)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in SemGroup Corp (NYSE:SEMG) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,272,329 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,028 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. owned about 9.14% of SemGroup worth $87,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SemGroup by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 709,516 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,514,000 after acquiring an additional 89,153 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in SemGroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $156,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in SemGroup by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 34,206 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 4,666 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in SemGroup by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 125,041 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 16,900 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in SemGroup by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 134,047 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 7,359 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEMG traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.45. 2,250,280 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,123,944. SemGroup Corp has a 52 week low of $8.10 and a 52 week high of $23.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.53. The firm has a market cap of $818.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.58 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

SemGroup (NYSE:SEMG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.25). SemGroup had a positive return on equity of 1.13% and a negative net margin of 0.94%. The business had revenue of $674.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that SemGroup Corp will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.472 per share. This is a positive change from SemGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.48%. SemGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -994.74%.

SEMG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of SemGroup from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of SemGroup in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of SemGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Citigroup cut shares of SemGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of SemGroup from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

SemGroup Company Profile

SemGroup Corporation provides gathering, transportation, storage, distribution, marketing, and other midstream services for producers, refiners of petroleum products, and other market participants. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Liquids, U.S. Gas, and Canada. The U.S. Liquids segment operates crude oil pipelines, truck transportation, storage, terminals, and marketing businesses; stores, blends, and transports refinery products and refinery feedstock through pipeline, barge, rail, truck, and ship; and operates a residual fuel oil storage terminal in the U.S.

